Jyotiraditya Scindia forms advisory committees

21 July 2021 22:15 IST

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has set up three committees with sizeable representation from the industry to advise the government on the aviation sector.

One committee each is for airlines and airports and a third for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), cargo, flight training organisations and ground handling.

Boosting connectivity

The committee on airlines has representation from all carriers and includes IndiGo chairman Rahul Bhatia, SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh, GoAir director Ness Wadia, Vistara chairman Bhaskar Bhat, AirAsia CEO Sunil Bhaskaran and Air India’s chairman and managing director Rajiv Bansal. They will advise the government on enhancing domestic and international connectivity.

