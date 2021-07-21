National

Jyotiraditya Scindia forms advisory committees

Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi on July 21, 2021. Photo: Twitter/@AmitShahOffice via PTI  

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has set up three committees with sizeable representation from the industry to advise the government on the aviation sector.

One committee each is for airlines and airports and a third for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), cargo, flight training organisations and ground handling.

Boosting connectivity

The committee on airlines has representation from all carriers and includes IndiGo chairman Rahul Bhatia, SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh, GoAir director Ness Wadia, Vistara chairman Bhaskar Bhat, AirAsia CEO Sunil Bhaskaran and Air India’s chairman and managing director Rajiv Bansal. They will advise the government on enhancing domestic and international connectivity.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 10:17:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/jyotiraditya-scindia-forms-advisory-committees/article35454057.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY