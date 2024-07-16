Justices Kotiswar Singh, R. Mahadevan appointed to Supreme Court; top court to regain full strength

The Centre on July 16 cleared Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan for appointment as judges of the Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments on X. Once they take oath, the apex court will regain its sanctioned strength of 34, including the Chief Justice.

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Justice, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh has become the first judge from Manipur to have been appointed to the top court.

Justice Mahadevan is at present the acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.