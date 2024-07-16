GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Justices Kotiswar Singh, R. Mahadevan appointed to Supreme Court; top court to regain full strength

Justice N. Kotiswar Singh has become the first judge from Manipur to have been appointed to the Supreme Court

Updated - July 16, 2024 02:36 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 02:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Justices R. Mahadevan and N. Kotiswar Singh. Photo: The Hindu, hcmimphal.nic.in

The Centre on July 16 cleared Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan for appointment as judges of the Supreme Court.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments on X. Once they take oath, the apex court will regain its sanctioned strength of 34, including the Chief Justice.

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Justice, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh has become the first judge from Manipur to have been appointed to the top court.

Explained | The workings of the Supreme Court collegium  

Justice Mahadevan is at present the acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

(With PTI inputs)

