Justices Kotiswar Singh, R. Mahadevan appointed to Supreme Court; top court to regain full strength

The Centre on July 16 cleared Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan for appointment as judges of the Supreme Court.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments on X. Once they take oath, the apex court will regain its sanctioned strength of 34, including the Chief Justice.

In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President, after consultation with Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following as

Supreme Court Judges:- pic.twitter.com/OWQ9iGIooG — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) July 16, 2024

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Justice, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh has become the first judge from Manipur to have been appointed to the top court.

Justice Mahadevan is at present the acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

(With PTI inputs)