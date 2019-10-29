National

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde appointed next Chief Justice of India

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde in New Delhi on July 6, 2018.

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde in New Delhi on July 6, 2018.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

more-in

Justice Bobde, 63, will take oath as the CJI on November 18, a day after incumbent Ranjan Gogoi demits office

President Ram Nath Kovind on October 29 signed a warrant to appoint Justice Sharad A. Bobde as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI).

He will take oath and charge as the next CJI on November 18. His term will extend until April 2021.

As per convention, the outgoing CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommended the name of Justice Bobde, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court as his successor.

Justice Bobde is also part of the five-judge Constitutional Bench that is hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute.

Starting out as an additional judge in the Bombay High Court in 2000, Justice Bobde has served as the Chief Justice in Madhya Pradesh before being elevated to the Supreme Court in 2013.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2019 3:01:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/justice-sharad-arvind-bobde-appointed-next-chief-justice-of-india/article29820008.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY