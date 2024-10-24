ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Sanjiv Khanna to take oath as Chief Justice of India on November 11

Updated - October 24, 2024 09:36 pm IST - New Delhi

Justice Khanna will have a tenure of a little over six months as CJI and would demit office on May 13, 2025

PTI

Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Photo: sci.gov.in

Justice Sanjiv Khanna was on Thursday (October 24, 2024) appointed the 51st Chief Justice of India. He will take oath on November 11, a day after incumbent Justice D.Y. Chandrachud demits office on attaining the age of 65.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI on November 8, 2022.

Also read | Who is Sanjiv Khanna?

Justice Khanna will have a tenure of a little over six months as CJI and would demit office on May 13, 2025.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President, after consultation with Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024," Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal posted on X.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US