Justice Sanjiv Khanna commences judicial proceedings as 51st CJI, thanks lawyers

Justice Sanjiv Khanna commenced judicial proceedings on Monday (November 11, 2024), his first day as Chief Justice of India, and thanked lawyers for wishing him well.

Justice Khanna was sworn in as the 51st CJI earlier in the day by President Droupadi Murmu at a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

‘Thank you,” said the CJI who assembled in the courtroom along with Justice Sanjay Kumar minutes after noon.

“I wish you a fruitful tenure as the CJI,” wished senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi at the outset of day proceedings.

Other lawyers present in the courtroom also wished the CJI well.

When a bar leader raised an issue relating to the sequencing of cases listed in a day for hearing, the CJI said that it was in his mind, and he would consider it.

Justice Khanna took the oath in English “in the name of god” at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Khanna will serve as the CJI for a little over six months and demit office on May 13, 2025, upon attaining the age of 65.

He succeeded Justice D.Y. Chandrachud who demitted office on Sunday (November 10, 2024).

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and former CJI J.S. Khehar were among those present on the occasion, besides Justice Chandrachud.

