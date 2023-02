February 17, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

Justice Mishra, whose parent high court is the Orissa High Court, was serving as a judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointment on Twitter. “Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, Judge in Uttarakhand High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court. I extend my best wishes to him,” Mr. Rijiju said.