Justice Ritu Bahri becomes first woman Chief Justice of Uttarakhand

February 04, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - Dehradun

Justice Ritu Bahri on Sunday took oath as the first woman Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.

Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) administered the oath of office to Justice Bahri at the Raj Bhavan here.

Justice Bahri is the first woman to hold the post of Chief Justice in the state.

Before becoming the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand, Justice Bahri was a judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The post was vacant after the retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi in October last year and Justice Manoj Tiwari was serving as the acting Chief Justice.

