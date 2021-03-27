National

Justice Ramana proposes an infrastructure body to improve judicial facilities

Justice N.V. Ramana. File   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

 Supreme Court judge, Justice N.V. Ramana, on Saturday called for the need to establish a National Judicial Infrastructure Corporation to drastically improve judicial infrastructure across the country.

Justice Ramana, who has been recommended by incumbent Chief Justice S.A. Bobde as the next Chief Justice of India, said the corporation could bring the much-needed “uniformity and standardisation” which could “revolutionise” judicial infrastructure.

The senior Supreme Court judge, who is scheduled to take over as the 48th CJI, was replying to criticism that money is spent on the infrastructure of higher courts while the subordinate judiciary continues to function from stuffy, ill-lit and dingy courtrooms without basic facilities for litigants, court staffers and judicial officers.

Also Read
N.V. Ramana

Justice Ramana rues unequal access to justice

 

“There is a need for the Centre and States to cooperate and create a National Judicial Infrastructure Corporation, as a one-time measure, to cater to the need for judicial infrastructure in the country. Such a corporation would bring the uniformity and standardisation required to revolutionise judicial infrastructure,” Justice Ramana said in his address at the inauguration of a new Bombay High Court building in Goa.

The modernisation of judicial “infrastructure does not mean building more courts or filling up vacancies or ploughing through vacancies”, he said. An efficient “judicial infrastructure” means providing equal and free access to justice. This could be realised through a “barrier free and citizen friendly environment”, Justic Ramana said.

“We can assert true accessibility when the person with the maximum disadvantage can still knock on the doors of the court of justice,” Justice Ramana said.

Comments
Related Articles

Relatives of migrants crushed under train in Maharashtra’s Karmad await death certificates

Delhi Court appoints Local Commissioner to oversee sealing of lawyer's computer

Music varsity signs MoU with Sri Satya Sai University

Four Kerala artists on an all-India trip to discover the country

Rajasthan Assembly byelections | Congress releases list of candidates

COVID-19 casts an unseen shadow over the Haridwar Kumbh Mela

Kerala Assembly polls | Defeating BJP, its allies single-point agenda of CPI(M) and Left parties, says Yechury

Competing claim between development, environment will find answer from Supreme Court, says Prasad

PM Modi meets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for talks

Courtrooms to shrink in future thanks to technology: CJI Bobde

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata’s purported audio clip seeking help from former partyman stirs row

Ashtagi appointed as State vice-president of BJP’s SC Morcha

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata asks women to confront BJP-hired goons with ladle and spatula

Kerala Assemby polls | Kerala CM reiterates there’s collusion between Congress and BJP

TN Assembly polls | Stench from Coonoor river indicative of governance in TN, says Kamal Haasan

Ashok Gehlot calls GNCTD Bill ‘murder of democracy’, move to target AAP government

NIA official tortured my nephew in custody, says ex-police officer

BJP choice for Basavakalyan seat triggers revolt

No rigid standard for acceptance or rejection of dying declaration, says Supreme Court

Coronavirus | Six States reporting surge in daily cases; account for 79.57% of new infections, says Govt
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2021 6:09:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/justice-ramana-proposes-an-infrastructure-body-to-improve-judicial-facilities/article34177561.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY