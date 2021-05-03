Justice Pant appointed NHRC acting chairperson

A former Supreme Court judge, he was appointed member of the NHRC on April 22, 2019

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday said NHRC member Justice (retired) Prafulla Chandra Pant had been appointed as the acting chairperson of the Commission with effect from April 25.

A former Supreme Court judge, Justice Pant was appointed member of the NHRC on April 22, 2019. The post of chairperson has been vacant since Justice H.L. Dattu, a former Chief Justice of India, completed his tenure on December 2, 2020.

In a statement in March, Justice Pant had raised the issue of vacant posts in the NHRC and State Commissions, terming it a “matter of concern”.