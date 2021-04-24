Justice N.V. Ramana sworn in as 48th Chief Justice of India

New Delhi

24 April 2021 11:28 IST

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

Justice Ramana took the oath at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were among those present at the ceremony.

Justice Ramana took the oath in English in the name of God.

The 47th Chief Justice of India, Sharad A. Bobde, on Friday completed his last working day in office after steering the Supreme Court through unprecedented months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Born into a family of agriculturists in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Justice Ramana, has adorned many hats — from student leader working for farmers and industrial workers to journalist for a leading Telugu newspaper to a first-generation lawyer.

He was Additional Advocate General for Andhra Pradesh before being called to the State High Court Bench in 2001. Justice Ramana was the Delhi High Court Chief Justice prior to his elevation to the apex court. As CJI, Justice Ramana has a tenure of 16 months.

Outgoing CJI Sharad A. Bobde had recommended Justice Ramana, the seniormost judge of the Supreme Court, for appointment as the 48th Chief Justice of India in a letter addressed to the Ministry of Law and Justice on March 24.