Justice N.V. Ramana presides over DSLSA’s first online Lok Adalat in Delhi

The first-ever online Lok Adalat in the National Capital was organised by legal services authorities amid the pandemic.
Speaking on the occasion, Supreme Court judge, Justice N.V. Ramana, the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), said the ‘e-Lok Adalat’, jointly organised with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) on August 8, was a step towards meeting new challenges thrown at justice delivery system by COVID-19.
Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Karnataka have successfully held e-Lok Adalats.
“Judges in various courts across the country are working through video conferencing to make justice accessible to all. This well-organised digital solution in the form of Online Dispute Resolution [ODR], a combination of technology and ADR, will give a new momentum to Lok Adalats in India,” Justice Ramana was quoted in a NALSA release.
Justice Ramana said it was crucial to take the online Lok Adalat initiative to the remotest corners of the country where citizens have no access to video-conferencing facilities.
NALSA said the e-Lok Adalat system would continue even post-pandemic. The statement said training programmes were on during the pandemic. Over 15,000 webinars were held between April and June for panel lawyers for capacity-building.
More than 6.26 lakh people were provided legal information and advice through national and State legal aid helpline numbers in these three months. NALSA said 16,646 arrested persons were provided legal assistance at the remand stage. Legal aid was also rendered to 3,443 victims of fomestic violence during the pandemic lockdown.
