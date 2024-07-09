Justice Nagu sworn-in as Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Justice Sheel Nagu was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh on July 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Nagu was earlier serving as the acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhavan was also attended by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few days ago, Justice Nagu was appointed the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his name for the appointment on December 27, 2023.

His elevation was recommended following the retirement of Justice Ravi Shanker Jha as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.