Justice Nagu sworn-in as Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Published - July 09, 2024 11:33 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
The oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on July 9, 2024. Photo: X/@ANI

The oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on July 9, 2024. Photo: X/@ANI

Justice Sheel Nagu was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh on July 9.

Justice Nagu was earlier serving as the acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhavan was also attended by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

A few days ago, Justice Nagu was appointed the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his name for the appointment on December 27, 2023.

His elevation was recommended following the retirement of Justice Ravi Shanker Jha as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Punjab / Haryana / judiciary (system of justice)

