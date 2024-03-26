ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani takes oath as judge in J&K

March 26, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - SRINAGAR

With the elevation, the strength of judges of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has risen to 16 judges, including the Chief Justice

The Hindu Bureau

Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani was administered oath as Additional Judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday.

Chief Justice Justice N. Kotiswar Singh administered the oath of office to Justice Wani in Srinagar.

The contents of the notification received from the Government of India, Ministry of Law and Justice, Department of Justice (Appointments Division), the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India, and the Letter of Authorisation issued by the Lieutenant-Governor, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, authorising the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to administer the oath of office to the newly appointed judge, was also read in the court.

Justice Wani joined the judicial service in 1997 and has served as a judicial officer in various capacities. 

With the elevation, the strength of judges of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has risen to 16 judges, including the Chief Justice.

