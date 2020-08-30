Justice Arun Mishra cites COVID-19 to skip Supreme Court farewells

Supreme Court judge, Justice Arun Mishra, who is retiring on September 2, has declined invitations from the Bar for farewell functions.

The judge, who is heading the Bench on several crucial cases, including the suo motu contempt against civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan and the AGR dues against telecoms, cited the COVID-19 health crisis as a reason.

In a short letter to the Supreme Court Bar Association president , senior advocate Dushyant Dave, on Sunday, Justice Mishra reiterated that he has “always considered the Bar as the mother of the judiciary”.

Justice Mishra said though it would have given him great pleasure to attend the functions, his conscience did not permit him to take part in a farewell considering the severe situation and sufferings the world over.

“I may, therefore, be excused. I assure that as and when the situation normalises, I will certainly visit the Bar and pay my respect,” Justice Mishra wrote to the lawyers.