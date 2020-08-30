Justice Arun Mishra cites COVID-19 to skip Supreme Court farewells

Supreme Court judge, Justice Arun Mishra, who is retiring on September 2, has declined invitations from the Bar for farewell functions.
The judge, who is heading the Bench on several crucial cases, including the suo motu contempt against civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan and the AGR dues against telecoms, cited the COVID-19 health crisis as a reason.
In a short letter to the Supreme Court Bar Association president , senior advocate Dushyant Dave, on Sunday, Justice Mishra reiterated that he has “always considered the Bar as the mother of the judiciary”.
Justice Mishra said though it would have given him great pleasure to attend the functions, his conscience did not permit him to take part in a farewell considering the severe situation and sufferings the world over.
“I may, therefore, be excused. I assure that as and when the situation normalises, I will certainly visit the Bar and pay my respect,” Justice Mishra wrote to the lawyers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath