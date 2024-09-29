GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Justice Manmohan takes oath as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Justice Manmohan sworn in as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, succeeding Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma

Published - September 29, 2024 07:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena with Justice Manmohan after administering him an oath as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court during a ceremony at the Raj Niwas in New Delhi on Sunday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena with Justice Manmohan after administering him an oath as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court during a ceremony at the Raj Niwas in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Justice Manmohan took oath as the chief justice of the Delhi High Court on Sunday (September 29, 2024).

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to the 61-year-old judge at a ceremony at the Raj Niwas, the Lieutenant Governor’s secretariat.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

After the elevation of then Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma to the Supreme Court, Justice Manmohan was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court in Delhi on November 9, 2023. Justice Manmohan is the son of the late Jagmohan, a famous bureaucrat-turned politician who also served as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and the lieutenant governor of Delhi.

Supreme Court Collegium changes July 11 resolution on Chief Justice appointments to four High Courts

On July 11, the apex court collegium recommended that Justice Manmohan, who will retire on December 16, be appointed the chief justice of the Delhi High Court. The Central Government cleared the proposal on September 21, 2024.

Justice Manmohan, who was then a senior advocate, was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court on March 13, 2008. He was appointed as a permanent judge on December 17, 2009.

Justice Manmohan enrolled as an advocate in 1987 after he completed the law course from Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi.

Published - September 29, 2024 07:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.