National

Justice Malimath appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh HC

A view of the High Court at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.   | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath was on June 28 appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, the Law Ministry said.

An official statement citing a notification issued by the Department of Justice said that Justice Malimath, the senior-most judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court, will perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from July 1 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Chief Justice, Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice Narayana Swamy demits office on June 30.

Chief justices and judges of the 25 high courts retire at the age of 62 years.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 28, 2021 1:25:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/justice-malimath-appointed-acting-chief-justice-of-himachal-pradesh-hc/article35012752.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY