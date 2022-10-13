Justice Magray sworn in as Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to Justice Magray

PTI Srinagar
October 13, 2022 13:43 IST

Image for representation purpose only.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magray was on October 13 sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in Srinagar, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to Justice Magray at a ceremony at SKICC, they added.

They warrant of appointment of Justice Magray as Chief Justice was read out by the Registrar General of the High Court, the officials added.

The ceremony was attended by politicians and senior officers of the police and civil administration.

