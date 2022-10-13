India

Justice Magray sworn in as Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh

Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magray was on October 13 sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in Srinagar, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to Justice Magray at a ceremony at SKICC, they added.

They warrant of appointment of Justice Magray as Chief Justice was read out by the Registrar General of the High Court, the officials added.

The ceremony was attended by politicians and senior officers of the police and civil administration.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Jammu and Kashmir
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2022 1:43:47 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/justice-magray-sworn-in-as-chief-justice-of-high-court-of-jk-and-ladakh/article66004857.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY