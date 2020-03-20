Justice has prevailed, says PM Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said justice has prevailed after all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case were hanged.
“Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women,” he said in a tweet though there was no direct mention of the Nirbhaya case.
The four men— Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — convicted for the 2012 gang rape and murder of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who later came to be known as ‘Nirbhaya’, were hanged at 5.30 am inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail.
“Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there is emphasis on equality and opportunity,” Mr. Modi said.
