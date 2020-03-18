Justice Gogoi to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP on March 19

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who was recently nominated to the Rajya Sabha, will take oath on Thursday morning.

The Opposition parties in a scathing attack had pointed out Justice Gogoi’s own statement that post-retirement appointments are a scar on independence of judiciary. Justice Gogoi on Tuesday said he accepted the position to ensure more cohesion between the judiciary and the legislature.

He was nominated to fill the vacancy which arose after the retirement of nominated MP KTS Tulsi. Mr. Tulsi won a renomination from the Congress qouta.