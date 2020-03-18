National

Justice Gogoi to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP on March 19

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who was recently nominated to the Rajya Sabha, will take oath on Thursday morning.

The Opposition parties in a scathing attack had pointed out Justice Gogoi’s own statement that post-retirement appointments are a scar on independence of judiciary. Justice Gogoi on Tuesday said he accepted the position to ensure more cohesion between the judiciary and the legislature.

He was nominated to fill the vacancy which arose after the retirement of nominated MP KTS Tulsi. Mr. Tulsi won a renomination from the Congress qouta.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2020 10:41:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/justice-gogoi-to-take-oath-as-rajya-sabha-mp-on-march-19/article31101811.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY