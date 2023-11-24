Justice Fathima Beevi a true trailblazer: PM Modi

November 24, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 24 condoled the death of Justice M Fathima Beevi, describing her as a "true trailblazer" whose remarkable journey broke several barriers and greatly inspired women.

"Saddened by the passing away of Justice M. Fathima Beevi. A true trailblazer, her remarkable journey broke several barriers and greatly inspired women. Her contribution to the legal field will be cherished," he said on X, expressing condolences.

Ms. Beevi, the first woman judge of the Supreme Court and former Governor of Tamil Nadu, died at a private hospital on November 23.

