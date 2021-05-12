Justice D.Y. Chandrachud tests positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI

12 May 2021 18:35 IST

The Supreme Court judge is said to be recovering well

Supreme Court judge Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who was leading the Bench hearing cases on COVID-19 management, has tested positive for the virus.

A crucial hearing on the COVID issue is listed before a three-judge Bench of Justices Chandrachud, L. Nageswara Rao and S. Ravindra Bhat for hearing on Thursday.

Justice Chandrachud's Bench had in the previous hearing constituted the National Task Force to scientifically study and recommend a foolproof mechanism for allocation of oxygen to States.

Justice Chandrachud had made it clear to the Centre that the Supreme Court would not remain a "mute spectator" to a national calamity.

The COVID cases, which were initially been heard by a Bench led by former CJI Justice S.A. Bobde, was shifted to a Bench led by Justice Chandrachud following Justice Bobde's retirement.

Justice Chandrachud, as the chairperson of the Supreme Court's e-committee, has also steered improvements in the apex court's virtual hearing mechanism.

The judge is recovering well.