Justice D.Y. Chandrachud appointed as the executive chairman of National Legal Services Authority

Justice Chandrachud takes up the position that became vacant after Justice U.U. Lalit was elevated as the 49th Chief Justice of India

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
September 03, 2022 12:38 IST

Supreme Court Judge, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. File. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice D.Y. Chandrachud as the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on September 2, the Law Ministry said in a notification.

Justice Chandrachud takes up the position that became vacant after Justice U.U. Lalit was elevated as the 49th Chief Justice of India (CJI).

The NALSA has been constituted under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 to provide free Legal Services to the weaker sections of the society.

While the CJI is the Patron-in-Chief, the second senior most judge of the Supreme Court of India is the executive chairperson of the Authority.

Following Justice Lalit’s retirement in November, Justice Chandrachud will take over as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

Before being elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Chandrachud served as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and prior to that a judge of the Bombay High Court.

