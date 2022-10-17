Justice D.Y. Chandrachud appointed 50th Chief Justice of India

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud will assume charge as the the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9, 2022

The Hindu Bureau
October 17, 2022 19:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud was appointed the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI) on October 17 after President Droupadi Murmu signed his warrant of appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced Justice Chandrachud’s appointment in a tweet and extended his “best wishes” for the formal oath taking ceremony. He has .

Also read: Profile | Justice Chandrachud whose dissents are as powerful as his judgments 

Justice Chandrachud will assume charge on November 9, 2022, a day after the incumbent Justice U. U. Lalit demits office as the CJI, and will have a tenure of about two years as Chief Justice until his retirement on November 11, 2024. Justice Lalit had a brief tenure after holding the charge as the CJI for a little under three months.

Justice Chandrachud would be the first second-generation Chief Justice of India. His father, Justice Y.V. Chandrachud, was the 16th Chief Justice of India and one of the longest serving ones.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Chandrachud was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016. He was before that the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013. Justice Chandrachud began his judicial career as a judge of the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000 until his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

He was Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until appointment to the Bombay High Court Bench. He was designated senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998 and had practised law at the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Justice Chandrachud’s career in law combines a blend of both practical experience in law and the academic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
judiciary (system of justice)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app