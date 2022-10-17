Justice D.Y. Chandrachud appointed 50th Chief Justice of India

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud was appointed the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI) on October 17 after President Droupadi Murmu signed his warrant of appointment.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced Justice Chandrachud’s appointment in a tweet and extended his “best wishes” for the formal oath taking ceremony. He has .

Justice Chandrachud will assume charge on November 9, 2022, a day after the incumbent Justice U. U. Lalit demits office as the CJI, and will have a tenure of about two years as Chief Justice until his retirement on November 11, 2024. Justice Lalit had a brief tenure after holding the charge as the CJI for a little under three months.

Justice Chandrachud would be the first second-generation Chief Justice of India. His father, Justice Y.V. Chandrachud, was the 16th Chief Justice of India and one of the longest serving ones.

Justice Chandrachud was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016. He was before that the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013. Justice Chandrachud began his judicial career as a judge of the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000 until his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

He was Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until appointment to the Bombay High Court Bench. He was designated senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998 and had practised law at the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court.

Justice Chandrachud’s career in law combines a blend of both practical experience in law and the academic.