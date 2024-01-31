ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Dinesh Kumar appointed Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court

January 31, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - New Delhi

At present Justice Kumar is the acting Chief Justice of the HC and will have a tenure of less than a month as he retires on February 24

The Hindu Bureau

Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar. Photo: karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in/

Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar was appointed Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, the Law Ministry said in a notification on Wednesday.

Justice Kumar, however, will have a tenure of less than a month as he retires on February 24. He is at present the acting Chief Justice of the High Court after Justice P.B. Varale was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court a few days ago. The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his name to the government on January 19.

The Collegium had stated, “He has served the High Court of Karnataka with distinction since his appointment. In view of the fact that Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar...has a short tenure, in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the Collegium resolves to recommend his appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry also notified the elevation of a judicial officer, Arun Kumar Rai, as a judge of the Jharkhand High Court.

Permanent judges

Separately, the Law Ministry also notified that seven additional judges in three High Courts — Calcutta, Punjab and Haryana and Jharkhand — were confirmed as permanent judges.

An additional judge is usually confirmed as a permanent judge after a period of two years. However, one additional judge of the Calcutta High Court has been given more years’ extension in the same rank.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

judge

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US