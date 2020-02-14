Justice Dharmadhikari of Bombay HC resigns citing personal reasons

In a shocking move, Justice Satyaranjan C Dharmadhikari of the Bombay High Court, the most senior judge after the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, told an advocate appearing before him on Friday that he had demitted his office, and that he had resigned.

Advocate Mathews Nedumpara said he was mentioning a matter before Justice Dharmadhikari in the morning and the latter said, “I cannot grant you any relief as today is my last day”. Mr. Nedumpara asked, “Is your lordship being elevated?”. He then said, “I am demitting my office”.

Justice Dharmadhikari later told journalists in his chamber that his resignation was because of ‘family reasons and purely personal’.

When asked about him being elevated as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court and that the discussion had started in 2019, he said certain developments happened in between, which were not known to him, because of which he was left with an option either to shift to Orissa or resign, and that he was reluctant to move to Orrisa because of the short tenure.

Another scenario

In an another scenario, Justice Dharmadhikari, being the second most senior judge of the court, would have been the acting Chief Justice after current Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog retires on February 24, 2020. His father, the late Chandrashekar Dharmadhikari, had held the Chief Justice post

Born in 1960 to a family a lawyers, Justice Dharmadhikari started his practice as an advocate from June 1983, and later went on practice on the original and appellate side of the Bombay High Court.

He was elevated as a judge of the High Court on November 14, 2003. He has passed several strictures against officers of all State governments. He has been constantly expressing his displeasure over the pace of the probe conducted by the CBI and SIT (Special Investigation Team) into the killing of rationalists Govind Pansare and Dr. Narendra Dabholkar.

Recently, he came down heavily on the Principal Secretary of the Tribal Development Department for not taking any action against 123 officers who allegedly misappropriated funds allotted for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes people.

Justice Dharmadhikari was associated with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa as a member of the disciplinary committee, and as the member of the managing committee of the High Court library for several years.