Justice Chandrachud rues delay in bail releases

Justice D.Y Chandrachud

NEW DELHI

02 November 2021 21:39 IST

Slow implementation touches human liberty of undertrials

Delay in releasing undertrials from jail merely because the court order granting them bail has not been either received or processed on time by jail authorities is a travesty of justice, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has said. The Supreme Court judge said the issue has to be addressed on a war-footing.

“This touches upon the human liberty of every undertrial,” Justice Chandrachud has said.

The SC judge referred to an initiative of the “e-custody certificate” launched by Orissa High Court Chief Justice S. Muralidhar. The certificate would electronically contain the details of an undertrial and would immediately convey the information to grant bail to the prison authorities

Recently, the procedural delay in the release of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, despite getting bail drew attention. Justice Chandrachud was speaking at the e-inauguration of virtual courts and the e-Sewa Kendra at the Allahabad High Court and the district court.

The top court judge also highlighted the problem of huge pendency in the lower courts. He said 2.95 crore criminal cases were pending in the subordinate courts. Of this, 77.5% cases were over a year old.

Justice Chandrachud also spoke on the importance of virtual courts to speed up Justice. He said these courts have been set up across 12 States to hear cases of traffic violations.

“Across the country 99.43 lakh cases have been completed. Fines have been collected for 18.35 lakh cases. Total fine collected is over ₹119 crore...” Justice Chandrachud said.