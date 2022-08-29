Justice Bhat recuses from Navlakha transfer plea hearing

Activist Gautam Navlakha sought a transfer from the prison to house arrest owing to alleged denial of medical facilities. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Justice S. Ravindra Bhat, who accompanied Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit on the Supreme Court, on August 29 recused himself from hearing a plea by activist Gautam Navlakha to be shifted from Taloja jail to house arrest.

Mr. Navlakha, who is in his seventies, is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

CJI Lalit said the case would be listed before an appropriate Bench of which Justice Bhat is not a member.

Mr. Navlakha, represented by advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, has sought a transfer from the prison to house arrest owing to alleged denial of medical facilities.

Chief Justice Lalit orally remarked that the case was earlier listed before a Bench of himself and Justice K.M. Joseph, and he may now list it before Justice Joseph’s Bench.

The Bombay High Court had earlier dismissed Mr. Navlakha’s plea for house arrest.