Justice Bhat recuses from Navlakha transfer plea hearing

Legal Correspondent August 29, 2022 19:35 IST

Case can be listed before an appropriate SC Bench, without Justice Bhat, says Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit

Activist Gautam Navlakha sought a transfer from the prison to house arrest owing to alleged denial of medical facilities. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

