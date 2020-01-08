Justice at last, says Nirbhaya’s family

Four convicts in the 2012 gangrape and murder case - Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta- will be hanged on January 22 in Tihar jail at 7 a.m., the court said. The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora.

The hanging of convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case will restore women’s faith in law, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said on Tuesday.

‘Justice at last’

The victim’s grandfather, residing at her native village bordering Bihar, said, “Though late, the family has got justice.”

Thanking the judiciary, he said though the court took almost seven years to complete the entire process, “no one can say that he was denied a chance to be heard.”

“It is a big relief for the family,” he said.

Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic student, was gangraped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons, before being dumped on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, where she was shifted for treatment.

One of the six accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail in 2013.

A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board and was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.