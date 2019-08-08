Just three passengers on Lahore bus

Around 5.30 p.m. on Thursday, a grey Sada-e-Sarhad bus from Lahore reached the Ambedkar Stadium Terminal in Delhi. Just three persons stepped out. They were members of a family from Lucknow returning from a trip to Karachi.

While Pakistan has decided to suspend the Samjahuta Express train link and relations between the two countries are strained over Kashmir, there is uncertainty over the future of the bus service.

This was the first time 71-year-old Nuzhat Khatoon went to Pakistan to meet her maternal family, and when asked about the time she spent there, she said that all she had come back with was a lot of love and beautiful memories.

First time

She was accompanied by her daughter Zahba Ahmed and son-in-law Sitwat Islam, a businessman in Lucknow, who also said they had visited Pakistan for the first time.

Ms. Khatoon, unable to walk without support and holding her daughter’s hand, recalled how she was a daughter of India and was born here. Her parents went to Pakistan after Partition in 1947 but she stayed back in India with her siblings. Her parents had passed away in Pakistan. “All the relatives from my mother’s side stay in Pakistan. I had never visited them and used to tell my daughter that I want to. They finally decided to take me and we went on July 17. All of them came to see me and we went to their houses,” she said.

Ms. Khatoon received a warm welcome hug from her relatives in Pakistan. Neighbours came visiting as the news spread that “India se aaye hain (have come from India)”. “The love local Pakistanis have for India is unmatched. Neighbours brought us home-cooked dishes. Even the man who irons clothes didn’t take money from us, even when we insisted that he should. That’s how people treated us,” Ms. Ahmed recalled.

Talking about the chatter on public transport or in the neighbourhoods over Kashmir losing its special status, Ms. Zahba said people hardly talked about it with them. “At most, they would just say that the matter is between the two countries, they will solve it themselves. Just like media is talking about it here, the same way media is talking about it there as well. There is no bad blood for people from India,” she said.

Ms. Ahemd, who was aware that Pakistan has planned to suspend the rail service, is of the opinion that, “They are just angry at the Kashmir situation… it will get better, eventually.” She noted that when they visited Karachi on the bus on July 17, there were nine persons in total, and just the three of them upon return. An official said that seat occupancy on the bus had been low for a few weeks.