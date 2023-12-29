GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Just the start of the game,’ says BJP, as Lalan quits as JD(U) president

The political drama playing out in Bihar’s ruling party will have a second act, says Bihar BJP leader, claiming that Lalan Singh was removed due to his growing proximity to the RJD

December 29, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar
File photo of Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’.

File photo of Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’. | Photo Credit: PTI

The resignation of Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ from his position as national president of the Janata Dal (United) and his replacement with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is being referred to as the “just the start of a game” by the BJP, with a second act to follow soon in this political drama.

“I had been predicting for a week that Lalan Singh will be removed. He had to be removed due to his growing proximity to [Rashtriya Janata Dal leader] Lalu Prasad. This is, however, not the end of the game, in fact it is just the start of the game. Much has to happen after this. Wait for the next act of this game,” posted Bihar’s former deputy CM and BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi.

‘Fluid’ situation

Sources in the BJP’s national team said that the political situation in Bihar was “quite fluid” at the moment and that a lot could happen. Bihar BJP leaders however, are dismissive of any suggestion that there could be a realignment between their party and their erstwhile ally, the JD(U). “The era of cheating is now over. The public will not accept the group of thugs now,” Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha said in New Delhi. He added that “somewhere or the other, people’s faith in them has gone down further with the atmosphere of confusion and mistrust [in the party].”

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally and Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal president Upendra Kushwaha, who had left the JD(U) due to differences with Mr. Kumar after the latter tied up with the RJD and left the NDA, said that what had happened was “inevitable”. He predicted the demise of the JD(U) itself.

“I had already said that the path taken by the JD(U) after parting ways with the NDA will lead to its end. For quite some time, it was evident that Lalan Singh was more of an RJD leader than JD(U). Nitish Kumar has tried to do damage control, but things will never be the same,” he said.

As of now, the BJP says that it is waiting and watching, and remains convinced of what Mr. Sushil Modi has said, that Mr. Kumar, a politician with multiple lives in Bihar politics, may yet have another gambit to play.

Related Topics

Janata Dal (United) / Bharatiya Janata Party / political parties / Bihar / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.