‘Just one step’, says BKU on repeal of laws

Ghaziabad

19 November 2021 19:20 IST

No saints in BJP, decision driven by political profit and loss: Yudhvir Singh

Describing the repeal of farm laws as just “one step” towards resolving farmers’ demands, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said on Friday that they would take a call on the future course of the agitation only after the Samyukt Kisan Morcha meeting on Saturday.

“Our demand for a law on guaranteed MSP is still pending. The promise of forming a committee will not do. We will wait for clarity on other issues and the repeal of the laws in the Parliament,” general secretary of BKU Yudhvir Singh told The Hindu.

Politcal calculus

The timing of the decision, Mr. Singh said, had once again proved that “those ruling us are no saints and that they think only in terms of political profit and loss.”

“Had they been sensitive towards farmers, they would not have allowed 700 peasants to die over the last one year. That’s why we can’t welcome the move; it is just a step,” he said.

Dharmendra Malik, media in-charge BKU, said it was the victory of a non-violent movement led by young farmers against the arrogance of a few powerful individuals. “Der aaye durust aaye (better late than never) but concerns remain. It is the first victory achieved through the unity, struggle and sacrifice of farmers,” he said.

Celebration with sweets

As the news broke on Friday morning, farmers camped at the Ghazipur border celebrated by distributing ladoos and jalebis, and raising slogans of unity.

Kiranpal Gill, an elderly farmer from Bijnor, who was distributing jalebis said, “Finally, they (government) realised that we exist. That the news has come on Gurpurab has made it all the more special.”

As two tankers of the Ghaziabad municipality washed the service lane connecting the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to the city, farmers were seen sharing sweets with the U.P. Police personnel who have guarded the site for over a year.

A ritual was conducted to honour the memory of the over 500 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation and to seek sadbuddhi (good sense) for the government to honour its promises and concede the demand for guaranteed MSP.

Sanjay Singh, a lawyer from Meerut with a farming background, said the government forgot that for a farmer “hoplessness is a sin”.

“It is hope that keeps him spirited in a harsh occupation. How could he have lost this battle against a few proud men who don’t understand the pulse of rural India,” Mr. Singh said.

Pavan Khatana, a spokesperson of BKU from Gautam Buddha Nagar, said the Union was not in the electoral game but only those should vote for the BJP who are ready to spend a year on the road for their just demands. “We have seen private mandis coming up despite the laws being put on hold by the Supreme Court. So, you never know...”

Vijendra Yadav, a farmer leader from Sambhal, said the farmers could not forget that they were termed Khalistanis, anti-nationals, and andolanjivis (professional agitators) for asking what was their due.

Bhagwan Das, a small farmer from Kanpur said the government had promised to give ₹10,000 by direct transfer to street vendors. “My son’s chat stall was shut down because of COVID but we have yet to receive any payment. The elections could be held but the schools and shops could not open. Is it justified,” he asked.

Swing back to BJP?

However, there were some who felt, with the repeal of farm laws, the acrimony towards the BJP could be over.

“We have no enmity with the BJP. Let them take a call on the MSP, we don’t mind returning to the fold,” said Ramesh Malik from Muzaffarnagar. Gyasi Ram from Pala village of Aligarh said “God has given good sense to Modi. Itna kasht toh chalta hai (This much pain is fine)”.