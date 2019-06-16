Junior doctors agree to conditional talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

The junior doctors of Kolkata, who are on a strike for nearly a week, have agreed to a conditional meeting with the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The meeting has to be in the full view of the media and not “behind closed doors”, which effectively means that the doctors are not yet keen to meet the Chief Minister in her office.

"We are keen to end this impasse and ready to hold talks with the Chief Minister at a venue of her choice provided it is held in the open, in the presence of media persons, and not behind closed doors,” a spokesperson of the junior doctors told the media following a long general body meeting of the junior doctors on Sunday.

After the two and half hour long meeting, the spokesperson also said that “the space should be big enough to accommodate members of various doctors’ association and media personnel.”

In an initial response, the Trinamool Congress’ leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay welcomed the doctors’ decision.

“There should not be any problem now,” he said. However, he asked whether it is reasonable to conduct the meeting in front of the media.“Ms. Banerjee will decide about it,” he said.

The Chief Minister said on Saturday that the Government has accepted “all the demands of the protesting doctors” and invited the doctors for talks, but the offer was rejected by the protesting doctors.

Junior doctors across the State are observing a strike in protest against an assault on two of their colleagues at the NRS, allegedly by the family members of a patient who died on Monday night. Services continued to remain affected for the sixth day on Sunday in the emergency wards, outdoor facilities and pathological units of many State-run hospitals and private medical facilities in the State, leaving several patients in the lurch.

BJP State president Dilip Ghosh has also welcomed Sunday’s development.