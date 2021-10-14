Junior Commissioned Officer, jawan critically injured in Poonch encounter: Army

Srinagar

14 October 2021 22:19 IST

The gunfight with militants happened at Nar Khas Forest of the Mendhar Sub Division in Poonch.

Two soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were “critically” injured in a gunfight with hiding militants in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Poonch in Jammu on October 14 evening.

“In an ongoing counter-terrorist operation in general area Nar Khas Forest, Mendhar Sub Division, Poonch, there has been exchange of fire between Army troops and terrorists during evening hours on Thursday. During the ensuing exchange of fire, one JCO and one soldier, have been critically injured,” a Jammu-based Army spokesman said.

Till the last reports came in, multiple operations were under progress in the area.

Earlier in the day, special teams of the Army launched search operations at Bhata Dhurian and Sanjiote villages, which fall on the Bhimber Gali belt, following a tip-off about the presence of militants.

Meanwhile, traffic has been suspended on the Rajouri-Poonch highway “as a precautionary measure”.

On October 11, five soldiers, including a JCO, were killed in Poonch’s Dehra Ki Gali, a forest range straddling the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri. The operation against the militants continued for the fourth day in the Poonch-Rajouri belt on October 14.