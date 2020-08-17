Jungle raj peaking in U.P., say Rahul, Pryanka

Last week, Satyamev, a Dalit sarpanch, was shot dead, triggering a mob violence

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for the ‘worsening law and order’ situation and ‘caste violence’.

In a tweet, Mr. Gandhi targeted the Yogi Adityanath government for the killing of a Dalit sarpanch (village head) in Azamgarh's Basgaon and alleged that the “jungle raj” of caste violence and rape was “peaking”.

“Now another terrible incident -- Sarpanch Satyamev, being a Dalit, said ‘no’, due to which he was killed. Condolences to the family of Satyamev Ji”, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Last week, 42-year-old Satyamev was shot dead, triggering a mob violence in the area.

The police have invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against four persons in connection with the killing.

Separately, in a Facebook post, Ms Vadra said, “Bulandshahr, Hapur, Lakhimpur Kheri and now Gorakhpur. Such repeated incidents have proven that the Uttar Pradesh government has completely failed in providing security to women”.

Gruesome crimes were taking place against women as there was no fear of law in the minds of criminals in the State, she said, adding that the police and administration were not able to provide adequate security. “The Uttar Pradesh government should review the law and order system and take every step to ensure the safety of women”, she demanded.