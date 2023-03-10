HamberMenu
Judiciary will not wait for another pandemic to effect modern changes: Chandrachud

CJI addresses meeting of Chief Justices of Supreme Courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation about the pandemic-related advances in the system

March 10, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud speaks during the 18th meeting of Chief Justices/Chairpersons of the Supreme Courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, in New Delhi, on March 10, 2023.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud speaks during the 18th meeting of Chief Justices/Chairpersons of the Supreme Courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, in New Delhi, on March 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the Judiciary will not wait for another pandemic to strike before effecting modern changes in its functioning.

Speaking at the 18th meeting of the Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, Chief Justice Chandrachud highlighted the steps taken by the Indian judiciary with the onset of the pandemic.

He said since the pandemic, the district courts in India heard 16.5 million cases, the high courts 7.58 million cases, and the Supreme Court heard 3,79,954 cases through video-conference.

“In conclusion, the pandemic forced the judicial system to adopt modern methods to impart justice. But our goal must lie in evolving our judicial institutions as a matter of principle, and not wait for another pandemic to take active decisions,” he said.

The Supreme Court and the high courts also actively monitored the areas of human rights violations during the pandemic, he said.

The Supreme Court is hosting the 18th meeting of the Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of the SCO member states here from March 10 to 12 with a view to developing judicial cooperation among them.

The SCO members include China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia constitute the SCO observers while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia and Nepal are the SCO dialogue partners.

According to reliable sources in the apex court, the representatives of Pakistan attended the meet virtually.

Besides the CJI, Supreme Court judges Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K.M. Joseph, among others, would address the meeting on topics including “Facilitating ‘Access to Justice’: Issues, Initiative, and Prospects” and “Institutional Challenges facing Judiciary: Delays, Infrastructure, Representation and Transparency”.

