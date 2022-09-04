Judiciary should not be judged on the basis of any one opinion, says former CJI

Former Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Saturday said the Supreme Court and the judiciary, as an institution, should not be judged on the basis of any one opinion.

"Over seven decades, a variety of opinions have emanated from the Supreme Court. As an institution, the judiciary cannot be judged on the basis of any one opinion... The country cannot expect a constitutional body, consisting of over 30 independent constitutional authorities, to always speak in one voice. An institution speaking in one voice will not be a sign of a healthy democracy. Like every other sphere, diverse views and viewpoints are essential for the judicial institution and democracy," the former Chief Justice said.

Though Justice Ramana made no mention, the court had recently been criticised for its judgments in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and Zakia Jafri cases.

Justice Ramana said the judiciary had been confronted with many challenges over its 72-year period. "The Supreme Court has distinguished itself by ironing out many wrinkles," he said.

As CJI, Justice Ramana said, he had focussed on the "long-standing issues of augmenting judicial infrastructure, filling up of judicial vacancies, and increasing efficiency by adopting technology".

"If existing inadequacies are not addressed, we will not be ready to face the future needs of the country. With increasing population, rising awareness, excessive governance, and growth in trade, commerce, and economy, litigation is bound to increase multifold. The judiciary needs to be equipped to face the challenges emerging on a day-to-day basis. The challenges of the past will be nothing compared to the challenges of the future," Justice Ramana cautioned.

India faces "dual realities", while aiming for space, Moon and Mars, do not forget the "little stars" struggling on the streets and slums of the nation, Justice Ramana said.

He was delivering the annual Capital Foundation Society lecture at the India International Centre here in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the society.

The former CJI, who retired on August 27, said the issues which affected the nation 70 years ago continue to haunt it. "As a nation, we cannot stay in denial of the fact that hunger, poverty, illiteracy, and social inequity are still a reality for millions of India," Justice Ramana said.

He said disparity in sharing of resources, issues from nutrition to immunisation, and lack of affordable healthcare, need to be addressed. The needs of those who are at the bottom of the pyramid cannot be overlooked, the former CJI said.