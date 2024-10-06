ADVERTISEMENT

Judiciary, legislature doing governance is not in sync with democracy, says Jagdeep Dhankhar

Updated - October 06, 2024 09:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the convergence of forces within and outside inimical to India was a matter of deep concern and alarming.

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday (October 6, 2024)said the exercise of executive authority by either the judiciary or the legislature was not in consonance with democracy and constitutional prescriptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is an established position as the executive for governance is alone accountable to the legislature and answerable to courts by way of judicial review,” Mr. Dhankhar said here at an event to mark completion of 75 years in public life of Karan Singh.

“Undoubtedly, executive governance is exclusive to the executive, as are legislation to legislatures and verdicts to courts. Exercise of executive authority by either judiciary or legislature is not in consonance with democracy and constitutional prescriptions,” he said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dhankhar said that executive governance by the judiciary was “jurisprudentially and jurisdictionally” beyond constitutional sanctification. “However, this aspect is engaging active attention of the people indicating in their perception umpteen such instances. This significant aspect calls for deep reflection at your level (Karan Singh), few like you, the intelligentsia and the academia,” he said. “This would wholesomely contribute to the blossoming of democracy and nurturing constitutional spirit and essence. In all humility so I appeal,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Vice-President said the “influencing category” needs to be a “beacon for catalysing healthy enlightening national discourse to ensure deference to constitutional essence”.

Mr. Dhankhar said that convergence of forces within and outside inimical to India was a matter of deep concern and alarming. “So, also anti-national narratives, there is need for concerted endeavours to influence national mood so as to neutralise these pernicious forces”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US