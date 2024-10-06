Judiciary, legislature doing governance is not in sync with democracy, says Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday (October 6, 2024)said the exercise of executive authority by either the judiciary or the legislature was not in consonance with democracy and constitutional prescriptions.

“This is an established position as the executive for governance is alone accountable to the legislature and answerable to courts by way of judicial review,” Mr. Dhankhar said here at an event to mark completion of 75 years in public life of Karan Singh.

“Undoubtedly, executive governance is exclusive to the executive, as are legislation to legislatures and verdicts to courts. Exercise of executive authority by either judiciary or legislature is not in consonance with democracy and constitutional prescriptions,” he said.

Mr. Dhankhar said that executive governance by the judiciary was “jurisprudentially and jurisdictionally” beyond constitutional sanctification. “However, this aspect is engaging active attention of the people indicating in their perception umpteen such instances. This significant aspect calls for deep reflection at your level (Karan Singh), few like you, the intelligentsia and the academia,” he said. “This would wholesomely contribute to the blossoming of democracy and nurturing constitutional spirit and essence. In all humility so I appeal,” he added.

The Vice-President said the “influencing category” needs to be a “beacon for catalysing healthy enlightening national discourse to ensure deference to constitutional essence”.

Mr. Dhankhar said that convergence of forces within and outside inimical to India was a matter of deep concern and alarming. “So, also anti-national narratives, there is need for concerted endeavours to influence national mood so as to neutralise these pernicious forces”.

