Judiciary can direct govt. to conduct a ‘performance audit’ of its laws to know its real impact on the ground: SC

The Supreme Court has upheld “the power, nay the duty” of the judiciary to direct the government to conduct a “performance audit” of its statutory laws to assess their actual impact on the ground.

A Bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Aravind Kumar, in a judgment, said the court could direct the government to review the working of the statues and audit their impact if, among other situations, there was demonstrable judicial data or other cogent material to prove that the laws have failed to ameliorate the conditions of their intended beneficiaries.

The court, as an aside, found it “peculiar” that an overwhelming majority of legislation are introduced and carried through by the government while private Members’ Bills barely get a mention.

The judgment, delivered on July 30 but published on Wednesday, followed an appeal concerning the working of the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act, 1971, which has led to multiple litigation over the years. The court said the graph of the law was “worrisome” and requested the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court to constitute a Bench to initiate suo motu proceedings for reviewing the working of the statute and identify the cause of the problems.

Justice Narasimha, who wrote the judgment, said every government has a constitutional duty to ensure that the purpose and object of a statute is accomplished while implementing it. It has the additional duty to closely monitor the working of a statute. The government must have a continuous and a real time assessment of the impact that the statute is having.

“Assessing the implementation of a statute is an integral part of the rule of law. The purpose of such review is to ensure that a law is working out in practice as it was intended. If not, to understand the reason and address it quickly,” the judgment observed

However, the court said, many statutory schemes and procedures lie gridlocked in bureaucratic or judicial quagmires that impede or delay their objectives. It is in such cases that the court can step in as a “facilitator of justice”.

After years of deciding cases based on a statute, the court develops an insight about the impact of the law in the society — whether ordinary citizens have benefited from the law or if the statute has restricted their rights.

“Institutional memory”

Justice Narasimha said the “institutional memory” of the Supreme Court about the working of a statute and its interpretation, preserved in the form of a critical mass of judicial precedents, along with the experiences gained by the judges and the court on the working of the statute, is of immense value for directing the performance audit of a legislation.

Justice Narasimha said constitutional courts were fully justified in giving the government direction to conduct a performance audit of its laws as the judiciary occupies a unique position to assess the working of a statute.

For one, Justice Narasimha reasoned, the disputes on the particular law are brought to court; the claim of rights on the law and allegations of dereliction of duties under the statute are raised in court; experienced lawyers lay bare the fault lines in the statutory scheme; and many a times the court “silently witnesses the play of statutory power relegating the deserving to the backseat, and the undeserving taking away all the benefits”.

“Through this facilitative role, the judiciary compels audit of the legislation, promotes debate and discussion, but does not and cannot compel legislative reforms,” Justice Narasimha said.

