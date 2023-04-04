Judicial glass ceiling: More women judges at districts court levels than HCs

April 04, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

There are more women judges at the district court level than at the High Court level, with 35% of the total number of judges at the district court level and only 13% of judges in the High Courts across the country comprising of women, the India Justice Report (IJR) 2022 has revealed.

While the share of women judges remains uneven across States, Goa with 70%, has the highest percentage of women judges at subordinate courts, followed by Meghalaya and Nagaland at 63% each.

The IJR stated that the representation of women judges is steadily rising in subordinate courts, but in High Courts, the share of women judges remains low.

“Between 2020 and 2022 the High Courts’ saw a little less than 2 percentage points increase in women’s representation, with Telangana increasing from 7.1 to 27.3%,” the report said.

Amongst the High Courts, Sikkim, with a total strength of just three judges, has the highest national average at 33.3% of women judges. It is followed by Telangana with 27.3% of its High Court judges comprising women.

However, in some States, the percentage of women in the High Courts has dropped. Andhra Pradesh went from 19 to 6.7% followed by Chhattisgarh which slumped from 14.3 to 7.1%. Bihar, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Uttarakhand continued to have no women judges in their High Courts, IJR said.

Caste diversity

Though caste-based reservations vary from State to State, the IJR data revealed that at the district-court level no State or Union Territory “could fully meet all its Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes quotas”.

“State-wise data on caste diversity in high courts remains unavailable,” said the report which is published using the latest available government figures.

However, IJR said that a Department of Justice Report to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice is reported to have stated that, “from 2018 to December 2022, a total of 537 judges were appointed to the High Courts, of whom 1.3% were Scheduled Tribes, 2.8% Scheduled Castes, 11% were from the Other Backward Classes category and 2.6% were from minority communities”.

The IJR report found that nine States and Union Territories met their Other Backward Classes quotas. “At 50%, Tamil Nadu has the second highest percentage of reservation in this category, fulfilling its quota completely,” it said.

“Chhattisgarh fulfilled its quotas for Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes and Telangana fully met its quota for Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. Ladakh, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat exceeded their Scheduled Castes quota,” the report said.

IJR is a collaborative effort undertaken in partnership with DAKSH, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, Common Cause, Centre for Social Justice, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy and TISS-Prayas.