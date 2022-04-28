Judicial appointments for Calcutta, Himachal HCs

:

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointment of five judges to the Calcutta High Court and one judge to the Himachal Pradesh High Court, the Law Ministry said on Wednesday.

Those appointed to the Calcutta High Court as additional judges are Kesang Doma Bhutia, Rabindranath Samanta, Sougato Majumdar, Bivas Pattanayak and Ananda Kumar Mukherjee.

In Himachal Pradesh HC, Satyen Vaidya has been appointed as a judge.