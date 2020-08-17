Judges functioning every day through pandemic: Solicitor General

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta slammed the critics of the judiciary, saying the judges functioned every day through the pandemic to dispense justice.
I do not think there would be any democracy as large as India in the world where the judiciary has functioned on a daily basis giving access to justice to everyone in the country — right from trial court to Supreme Court and I can vouch for the Supreme Court,” Mr. Mehta said at a virtual session organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad in Sunday.
The second seniormost law officer of the government in the Supreme Court said the unwarranted criticism against the judiciary suggested the deliberate indifference of the detractors.
The courts have been functioning through the virtual court system from March 25 till date.
“The judges of the Supreme Court, many of whom are more than 60 years old, have not taken a single day off. They could have said that their age may not permit them to expose themselves to COVID-19. But they worked with all precautions which could have been taken. Many petitions before the Supreme Court were avoidable ones and the court had the freedom to impose fine, but it refrained from doing that,” Mr. Mehta said.
All the Additional Solicitor Generals also shared their experiences during the lockdown.
