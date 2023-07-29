Judges appointed to Himachal Pradesh, Telangana High Courts

July 29, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - New Delhi:

The Law Ministry on Friday notified the fresh appointment of judges to the Himachal Pradesh and Telangana High Courts and elevations of 15 additional judges as permanent judges across five High Courts.

While Himachal Pradesh High Court had three fresh appointments as judges, in and Telangana High Court, three additional judges were appointed.

In Bombay High Court, two additional judges were elevated as permanent judges while Gauhati High Court saw five elevations.

Similarly, the Calcutta High Court had three additional judges elevated as permanent judges while the Kerala High Court had four elevation.

An additional judge of Chhattisgarh Court too was elevated a permanent judge.