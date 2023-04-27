Judges appointed for four High Courts

April 27, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - New Delhi

Eleven judicial officers and two advocates were on Thursday elevated as additional judges and judges in four High Courts, including the Delhi High Court.

The other three High Courts where these appointments have been made are Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Separately, Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma was transferred from the Patna High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court while Justice Atul Sreedharan of Madhya Pradesh was moved to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted the appointments and transfer orders. “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri (1) Girish Kathpalia and (ii) Manoj Jain, to be Additional Judges of Delhi High Court, for a period of two years, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” one of the orders read.

According to another order, Roopesh Chandra Varshney, Anuradha Shukla, Sanjeev Sudhakar Kalgaonkar, Prem Narayan Singh, Achal Kumar Paliwal, Hirdesh, and Avanindra Kumar Singh have been appointed as judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Rakesh Thapliyal, Pankaj Purohit, and Vivek Bharti Sharma have been made judges of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal has been elevated as an additional judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court. Usually, an additional judge is appointed for a period of two years before being made a permanent judge.