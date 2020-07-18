National

Judge says she was once a victim of court delay

Retiring Supreme Court judge Justice R. Bhanumathi said at a virtual farewell on Friday that she was once a victim of prolonged and complex legal procedure. The judge, whose career on the Bench spans over three decades from the Tamil Nadu Judicial Services to Judge number five at the Supreme Court, said, “I lost my father in a bus accident at the age of two. We filed a suit for compensation. The court passed a decree but we could not get the amount due to complicated procedures... Myself, my widowed mother and two sisters were victims of court delay and procedural lags, ” the judge said.

Justice Banumathi, at the time of retirement, is the only judge who has made her way to Supreme Court judgeship from the subordinate judiciary. She decided the fate of the Nirbhaya rapists. Eom

