JPC is meeting groups with no locus standi on the Waqf issue, alleges Muslim Law Board

AIMPLB complains that the JPC chair is seeking suggestions from Union Ministries, ASI, RSS-linked bodies which have no connection to Waqf functioning; asks JPC not to submit recommendations in a hurry

Published - November 06, 2024 07:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Ziya Us Salam
Ziya Us Salam
Waqf Amendment Bill JPC Chairman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal.

Waqf Amendment Bill JPC Chairman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal. | Photo Credit: ANI

The opposition to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) set up to consider the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act continues to grow. Following Opposition MPs’ threat to disassociate themselves from the panel in protest over its chairman’s “unilateral decisions”, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has now expressed concern over the JPC’s alleged constitutional violations and side-stepping of the established rules.

The Board has accused the panel’s chair of giving time and attention to those with no locus standi on the issue. “The Joint Parliamentary Committee should seek suggestions or opinions only from the relevant persons or organisations who are directly involved with Waqf, those who can be said to be stakeholders. Unfortunately, the JPC chairman is seeking suggestions from Central Ministries, the Archaeological Survey of India, the RSS-supported organisations, and many others, who have no stake in the Waqf functioning,” said AIMPLB spokesperson S.Q.R. Ilyas.

He alleged that the JPC had gone “beyond its brief” and “failed to consult Members of the Opposition in deciding whom to meet and when”. The AIMPLB spokesman asked the committee not to submit its recommendation in a hurry. “Haste should be avoided and all stakeholders should be consulted for exhaustive discussions,” he said.

Meddling in local issues

The Board has also objected to the JPC “meddling in local issues in Karnataka”. Mr. Ilyas said: “The BJP leaders there met the JPC for what is essentially a local problem between two communities. If the JPC continues to meet people with local issues, then tomorrow there will be a call from those involved in the Bhojshala controversy in Madhya Pradesh. There will be no end to it.”

Mr. Ilyas expressed a lack of confidence in the manner that the JPC has gone about its work. “The Opposition members who are part of the JPC had written to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha complaining about the alleged objectionable behaviour of the chairman Jagdambika Pal. Yesterday, six Opposition members met to express their disappointment with the behaviour of the chairman of JPC who is not allowing fair discussion.” He alleged that the Opposition members are not on equal footing in the JPC and that the committee does not encourage free and fair discussion.

Thorough discussion needed

When the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 was introduced in Parliament earlier this year, there was a huge outcry from the Opposition, which necessitated the Bill being referred to the JPC. “We demand that AIMPLB and trustworthy Muslim organisations’ objections should be seriously taken into account and the unconcerned people and organisations who are in no way related to Waqf matters should be avoided. We demand JPC should follow the prescribed guidelines. And the report should be submitted only after a thorough discussion between all the members of the committee,” Mr. Ilyas said.

The Board’s criticism came on the heels of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind leaders’ meeting with the committee. In a 63-page document, the Jamaat representatives sought to counter the Bill’s argument that women and Pasmanda Muslims do not get fair representation in the Waqf bodies. Led by the body’s vice president Malik Moatasim Khan, the Jamaat’s delegation included women members as well.

